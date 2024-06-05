Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,488,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107,013 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 23.47% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $700,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,283,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,299 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,371 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,124,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after purchasing an additional 468,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.95. 1,537,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,745. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.