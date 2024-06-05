Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Down 6.6%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.97. 4,446,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 11,400,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $21,718,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $13,149,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

