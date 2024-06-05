Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

