Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $65.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $74.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTLB. Wolfe Research raised shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Shares of GTLB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 920,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,325. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,425 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $142,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,591,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in GitLab by 78.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,437 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GitLab by 71.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,944 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,918,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,994 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

