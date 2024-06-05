Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Down 4.3%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.81. 548,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 961,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. StockNews.com cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.38 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -1,249.69%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $2,563,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 6,495.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

