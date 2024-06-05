Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 20th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 15.42. 9,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,788. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.17 and a twelve month high of 16.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of 15.05.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman bought 16,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.55 per share, with a total value of 253,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 416,475.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

