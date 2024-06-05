Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,183. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

