Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 42,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,104. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
