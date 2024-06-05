Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Trading Down 3.2%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.76 and last traded at $58.85. 170,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 642,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of -0.05.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,319,000 after acquiring an additional 947,115 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,771,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 748.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,353,000 after acquiring an additional 697,170 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at about $33,105,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2,331.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 363,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 348,966 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

