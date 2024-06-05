Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $10,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total value of $7,137,051.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,437.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.33. 546,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,146. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $327.36. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

