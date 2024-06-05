Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 809,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,455 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $106,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $44,529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 410,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after purchasing an additional 176,797 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 824.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 429,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,089 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 280.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 79,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58,994 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $462,724 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.4 %

LOPE traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $144.09. The stock had a trading volume of 29,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,004. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $156.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.67. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

