Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 186,723 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186,723 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of TD SYNNEX worth $60,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.39. 201,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,914. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average is $109.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.06.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

