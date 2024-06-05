Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 25,241 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares during the period. EMCOR Group accounts for 1.6% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.45% of EMCOR Group worth $146,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock traded up $9.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.99. 180,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,091. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.31. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.10 and a 52 week high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

