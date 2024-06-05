Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $34.31 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,069 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Copart worth $34,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 98.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. 1,214,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,911. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.