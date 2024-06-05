Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $17.47 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0 %

MCD stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,615. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $187.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.15.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

