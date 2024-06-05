Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $125.14 Million Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,852,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,023 shares during the quarter. Kennametal comprises about 1.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 6.12% of Kennametal worth $125,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kennametal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,416,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,914,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,214,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Kennametal by 1,186.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 890,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 820,864 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 631,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $15,400,000.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In other news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 82,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMT

About Kennametal

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

