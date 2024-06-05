Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,638 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $53,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Generac by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Generac by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Generac by 12.8% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 10,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.05.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC traded up $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $142.76. 315,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.