Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 615,627 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,323,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615,627 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of Kenvue worth $93,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,244,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,735,064. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

