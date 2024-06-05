Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,857,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,242 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $82,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 527,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.