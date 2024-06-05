Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,224,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,023 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $89,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,222 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,312,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,326,000 after acquiring an additional 242,567 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield by 21.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,966,000 after buying an additional 3,331,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,187,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,399,000 after buying an additional 1,098,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BN. CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 668,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,084. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

