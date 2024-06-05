Brokers Set Expectations for Digital Turbine, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Digital Turbine in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Digital Turbine’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APPS. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Shares of APPS opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $165.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $11.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 194.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

