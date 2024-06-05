Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Target Price at $174.38

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Woodward alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Woodward

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Stock Down 0.7 %

WWD opened at $183.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.55. Woodward has a 52 week low of $107.96 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.