Brokerages Set The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Price Target at $11.50

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AANGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

AAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 54,820.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 231.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $248.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AANGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is -63.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

