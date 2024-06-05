Brokerages Set The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Price Target at $11.50

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.
AAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th.
View Our Latest Analysis on AAN
Institutional Trading of Aaron’s
Aaron’s Trading Down 1.2 %
Aaron’s stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $248.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.39.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Aaron’s Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is -63.29%.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aaron’s
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.