Brokerages Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Target Price at $67.75

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,369.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,914 shares of company stock worth $5,005,765 over the last 90 days. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,804,000 after buying an additional 1,434,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,194,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 371.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 758,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 597,702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 72.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 552,452 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after buying an additional 447,192 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.