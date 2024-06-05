Brokerages Set Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Target Price at $145.33

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $152.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.90 and its 200-day moving average is $143.93. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

