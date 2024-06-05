Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Target Price at $72.22

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

