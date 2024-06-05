Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Coverage Initiated at Melius

Research analysts at Melius assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Melius’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,341.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,330.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,333.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,224.99. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $776.38 and a 1 year high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

