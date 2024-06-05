Brett (BRETT) One Day Volume Hits $50.50 Million

Brett (BRETT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Brett token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Brett has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $50.50 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Brett has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar.

Brett Token Profile

Brett’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.11540274 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $54,018,452.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

