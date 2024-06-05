BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.56. 14,234,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,211,012. BP has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 59,379 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

