Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

BWMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $524.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $38,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $99,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $38,068.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $99,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,268,237.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,199 shares of company stock worth $6,152,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,010,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after buying an additional 444,299 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

