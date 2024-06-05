Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 138.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,056 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $75.89. 5,193,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,406,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

