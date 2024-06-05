Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $150.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOOT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Shares of BOOT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.71. 334,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,919. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.16. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $131.85.

In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Boot Barn by 4.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 1,212.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Boot Barn by 208.4% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Boot Barn by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

