Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $540.43. 1,109,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $550.34. The firm has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.64.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

