Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $581,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,071,334.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,358 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,622 shares of company stock worth $4,737,421 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.68. 5,374,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,846,275. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.