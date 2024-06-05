Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $458,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,689 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,617. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.8 %

ACGL stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

