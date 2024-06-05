Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 916 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,619,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,856,000 after acquiring an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 717,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,422,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 105,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,597,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 113,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,820,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $147.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $355.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.