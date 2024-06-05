Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 2,970 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 98.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.