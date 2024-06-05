Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 14,661 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,661 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,666,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,653. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

