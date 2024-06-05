Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northcoast Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LYV traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.