Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 452.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

NYSE BLDR traded down $5.60 on Tuesday, hitting $146.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,399. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,752 shares of company stock worth $3,879,207 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

