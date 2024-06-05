Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 828 Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Reliance by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Reliance by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Reliance by 15.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Down 3.1 %

RS opened at $287.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.56 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.83.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

