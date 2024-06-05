Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 43,081 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Down 2.9 %

UPWK opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.36.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $37,675.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $91,763.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,459. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

