Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,071 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $700,291,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $496,611,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 33,890.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $166,972,000 after purchasing an additional 649,680 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.74.

FedEx Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE FDX traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.96. 1,253,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.73. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

