Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

