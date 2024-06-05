Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 516.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.25.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

