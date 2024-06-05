Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $2,954,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 89,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 135,026 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,880,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,582. The stock has a market cap of $179.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

