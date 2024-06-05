Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Under Armour by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,634 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,037 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,348,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

UAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

