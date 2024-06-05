Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 218,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $10,585,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 296,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,466,000 after buying an additional 42,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,523,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12,123.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.32.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.3 %

TXRH stock opened at $168.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.27. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $621,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,745. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.