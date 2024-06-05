Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 451 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after acquiring an additional 97,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,657,000 after acquiring an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,348,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $928,056,000 after acquiring an additional 181,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.92.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

