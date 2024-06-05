BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BUI traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,410. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.