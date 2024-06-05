BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BUI traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,410. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31.
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.